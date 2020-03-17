Coronavirus Update: Shelter-in-place now in effect, grocery stores restock, Uber temporarily stops Uber pool

Latest cases in the Bay Area:
329 total for Bay Area, including Santa Cruz County
Alameda County:
18 cases
Contra Costa County:
34 cases
Marin County:
11 cases
Napa County:
0 cases
San Francisco:
40 cases
Number of deaths: 0
San Mateo County:
64 cases
Number of deaths: 1
Santa Clara County:
138 cases
2deaths
Solano County:
9 cases
Sonoma County:
6 cases
Santa Cruz County:
9 cases
RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates on novel coronavirus pandemic
- Number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Coronavirus Maps: Check out the latest maps of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
- Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus crisis: How you can help
- List: Here's what has been canceled, postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
- Here's how to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Here's how, why you should practice 'social distancing' during coronavirus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands