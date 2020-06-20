Is a coronavirus surcharge legal? Businesses pass increased expenses to customers

The coronavirus is creating a changed marketplace and a part of that is the "COVID-19 surcharge."
Petaluma dentist Dr. Yolanda Mangrum showed ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena the special precautions taken to protect patients from the coronavirus. It is a lot of work.
We don't know if her practice is charging extra for the service. I asked, but haven't received an answer. However, plenty of other dentists are adding a surcharge.
Jenny Lee emailed 7 On Your Side to find out if it is legal.
"I received this email from my dentist," she wrote, "who I actually have a great relationship with, he is a great dentist by the way, I was very surprised as I was reading on... there was a $20 surcharge I guess for protective... PPE's."
PPE is an acronym for "Personal Protective Equipment."
RELATED: QUICK TIP: How can you tell if a 'hidden fee' is legal?
The answer to her question is, in California if you are told upfront, a surcharge is legal?
Nearly every service business is looking at or already adding coronavirus surcharges.
CreditCards.com analyst Ted Rossman is an expert on these matters.
"What is controversial about these COVID surcharges is when it appears as a line item. I think that is really the key distinction," he tells me. "A lot of people are saying, 'Huh, I don't like this. I feel really nickel and dimed. What are you going to do next? Charge me for the air conditioning?'"
RELATED: As businesses reopen, beware of COVID-19 surcharges
I asked for your opinion about this on Facebook.
There was disagreement on whether it is fair or not, but most did not want to pay a surcharge.
"I would not pay." "Absolutely not!" "No thank you!"
"It's legal, but customers don't like it," Rossman says. "So American Express has done some research into credit card surcharges which are related, but a little bit different, and they found that 85% of customers say they would take their business elsewhere."
When doing business these days, it is good to ask in advance if there is a surcharge, then make a decision if it is worth it to you.
Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.