Exposed to COVID-19 on Thanksgiving? Doctors say wait to get tested

The coronavirus takes three to four days to incubate, reminds Dr. Peter Chin-Hong an infectious disease professor at UCSF Health.
RELATED: Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
"If people wanted to asses risk on Thanksgiving Day, the earliest would be three to four days," he says. "So that would be after the weekend."
Though, for people not showing symptoms, he recommends waiting even longer.
"For the most certainty, you quarantine for several days and get tested on day seven," said Chin-Hong, though he admits that might not be possible for everyone.
VIDEO: Here's how Bay Area-based Lucira's new at-home test kit works
On Friday, the City of San Francisco was offering testing at the Alemany Farmer's Market parking lot.
Staff said they were busy most of the day, but one person told ABC7 he was able to walk-in without an appointment.
"Took about, honestly, five minutes," said Jason, who didn't want to give his last name.
He lives nearby and says he wasn't coming by for a particular reason, other than wanting to remain vigilant.
RELATED: Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
"I don't know who I'm exposed to," he said, adding, "I don't want to transmit it."
On San Francisco's "Get Tested SF" website, similar information is posted.
"We are currently experiencing high demand for testing. If you feel sick, get tested immediately. If you have a known exposure, you must wait 3 to 5 days for the virus to be detected," says the top of the website.
For those who are traveling, the website also says getting a test is not recommended.
"Do not use public test sites before traveling or gathering," says the website.
Asymptomatic people in San Francisco are asked to seek tests from their healthcare provider first instead.
