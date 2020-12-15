COVID-19 Vaccine: Santa Clara Co. leaders weigh in on Newsom's promise of fair distribution

It's a promise easier said than done.
ABC7 News asked local leaders for their input.
"We have to be flexible enough to be responsive to the real lives of the people we serve and that's the key in my mind to making sure that equity is achieved when we get the vaccinations out and we don't leave anybody behind," said Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County Supervisor for District 2.
"Consider people who are forced to go out everyday for different circumstances to be some of the first people in line to receive the vaccinations," said Salvadore Bustamante, executive director of LUNA, a community organization serving Latino communities in San Jose.
"We need to make sure we figure out where's the density of folks that we're trying to serve, and we have to be able to set up shop right then and there," said San Jose City Councilor Magdalena Carrasco, who is serving one of the hardest hit zip code in the county.
All three leaders say they've learned a lot from setting up COVID-19 testing sites in their communities, and hope that knowledge will be put to use with vaccinations.
From flexible hours, to serving workers in the fields, to door-knocking hard-to-reach families, they hope the Governor will tap local wisdom.
"We really have got to be in the communities to get people engaged," said Chavez.
"I do think it's incredibly important to make sure he's listening to what's happening at the ground level," said Carrasco.
