Coronavirus Los Angeles

Individuals age 41 or younger in LA County leading spike in COVID-19 cases

Health officials say more than half of the new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County are people who are 41 years old or younger.
By
Health officials say more than half of the new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County are in people who are 41 years old or younger.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,741 new cases.

Younger people account for 57% of new COVID-19 cases in the county. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said individuals in that age group appear to have taken a cavalier approach toward protection against the potentially deadly virus.

RELATED: Garcetti: LA reopened too quickly; new stay-at-home orders likely
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded that Los Angeles reopened too quickly and warned the city was "on the brink" of new shutdown orders as the coronavirus continues to surge in California.



The city of Los Angeles remains at an orange threat level, but officials continue to warn that the area is on the brink of a red threat level, which would mean a complete shutdown.

L.A. County officials say the virus is swiftly moving through manufacturing and meat packing plants, as well as in grocery stores.

Cases in Orange County are also on the rise, now outpacing Riverside County. O.C. confirmed 30,976 cases, slightly higher than Riverside County with 30,890.

RELATED: California surpasses New York state in confirmed COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control said the number of Americans who have contracted COVID-19 could be up to 24 times higher than what official numbers show. The CDC also said the data shows asymptomatic people are significantly contributing to the spread of the virus.

"We saw a lot of patients that were sick that we didn't know were sick. March, April and May we had depressed testing capacity, we were all struggling to test patients, and it just tells us that there are a lot more people that are out there that are actually harboring this virus. And a lot of them are asymptomatic," said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Latinas represent majority of COVID-19 cases among pregnant women
LA mayor says city reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely
Coronavirus: LA County officials aim to reopen as early as July 4
LA County reports 21 suspected cases of immune syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Martinez
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give latest COVID-19 update in CA
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses | LIVE
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, produces small tsunami
Show More
Oakland City Council narrowly votes against OPD budget cuts
EDD website causes increased benefit delays, identity theft risks
SF attorney files lawsuit against CA Governor to open schools
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston
More TOP STORIES News