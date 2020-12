California has more daily COVID-19 cases than UK, India, France, data shows

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If California were its own country, it would have more daily coronavirus cases than the United Kingdom, India, France, Italy and Mexico, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.The state reported another 52,281 new cases of the virus Wednesday, just 1,400 cases less than what California saw the day prior.To compare the state to other countries in the world, here's a look at the daily case count for Dec. 16:1. USA - 247,4032. Brazil - 70,5743. California - 53,7114. UK - 25,1615. India - 24,0106. France - 17,7207. Italy - 17,5688. Mexico - 10,2979. Canada - 6,512A total of 379 Californians died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the highest number of fatalities in one day since the pandemic began and surpassing the previous record set on Tuesday.The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered to primarily health care workers in the state, and an additional 393,000 doses are expected to arrive next week, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.