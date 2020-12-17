California has more daily COVID-19 cases than UK, India, France, data shows

RELATED: California shatters COVID-19 record with 379 deaths in 24 hours
The state reported another 52,281 new cases of the virus Wednesday, just 1,400 cases less than what California saw the day prior.
To compare the state to other countries in the world, here's a look at the daily case count for Dec. 16:
1. USA - 247,403
2. Brazil - 70,574
3. California - 53,711
4. UK - 25,161
5. India - 24,010
6. France - 17,720
7. Italy - 17,568
8. Mexico - 10,297
9. Canada - 6,512
RELATED: COVID-19 likely leading cause of death in US, preliminary stats show: Researchers
A total of 379 Californians died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the highest number of fatalities in one day since the pandemic began and surpassing the previous record set on Tuesday.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered to primarily health care workers in the state, and an additional 393,000 doses are expected to arrive next week, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic