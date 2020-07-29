Coronavirus California

Cleanliness may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19, doctor says

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to ways people can effectively combat COVID-19.

We asked ABC7 Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel if there seems to be more of a focus on cleaning things. Companies are putting out advertisements on how they're committed to cleanliness.

"There's like a false hope that businesses are sending out. Like 'Oh my gosh, we cleaned every single day, therefore, you can come here and never get coronavirus,' when we know that's not true," Dr. Patel said.

VIDEO: A professional cleaner gives best tips to clean and disinfect your home and office
EMBED More News Videos

How to properly clean and disenfect



Dr. Patel said there seems to be a fixation on reports that the virus can survive on surfaces, which is why everyone is concerned about their food packages or mail, but that's not the primary way people will catch it.

"One thing we have to remember is the primary way you're going to catch this is not from surfaces, it's going to be from airborne transmission, it's going to be from droplets, it's going to be the people next to you- not the surfaces," Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel says we need to continue focusing on blocking person to person transmission.

"Unfortunately given that cases are rising everywhere, we have to assume people around us could be contagious. If you look at clusters right now, where outbreaks are happening, the overwhelming majority of them are going to be traced something related to person-to-person transmission," Dr. Patel said.

RELATED: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



Doctor Lily Chen, a Biology Professor at San Francisco State University, said she won't bring her mask inside her home, and will leave it in the sun for long periods of time.

"I don't bring it into the home because the mask already has some exposure to outside environment, I just kind of put it on top of the (car) hood facing the sun and just leave it there for a couple of hours," Dr. Chen said.

She said as a microbiologist, she used to do virus research.

"For example under some kind of UV ray, in three minutes we can kill the bacteria. It looks like more studies needs to be done but it's also kind of sensitive to UV radiation. Just think about we have the best UV light outside. Under my own security, I feel like somehow

RELATED: California researchers look into UV light to help kill COVID-19

I kind of inactivated or dried up a little bit. But again washing your mask is still the best way to clean," Dr. Chen said.

Ultimately, physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to properly clean and disinfect
JetBlue tests UV-blasting devices for disinfecting planes
Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
10% positivity rate reported in LA County after 1.6 million tested
Orange Co. Board of Education sues CA over school closures
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Sending federal agents to Oakland would 'only cause more civil unrest,' mayor says
Name change underway at Sir Francis Drake High School in Marin Co., district says
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized in NYC
We're all making a mask-wearing mistake, according to gov's office
Coronavirus updates: US COVID-19 death toll passes 150K
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
Show More
Orange Co. Board of Education sues CA over school closures
CA withholds COVID-19 money from 2 defiant cities
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
WATCH THURSDAY: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Saliva-based COVID-19 test offered for 2 days in Berkeley
More TOP STORIES News