'Seems really stupid': Some Bay Area businesses outraged over another possible shelter-in-place

The reaction is coming in strong from businesses that may have to close if and when stay-at-home restrictions are put into place.
"I'm getting calls! People are calling saying 'you're going to close, you may close,'" says Vicki Tam, who is a hair stylist in Berkeley.
Word is out and spreading quickly that we may soon see a stay-at-home order if ICU hospitalizations rise.
It's a restriction that would close hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, bars, wineries, other personal care service locations, and outdoor and indoor dining.
"My biggest fear is that we close down and it's 'to-go' only and then people realize it's safer that way, and we stay like that for a long time and I mean that's scary, money wise," says Natasha Lindsey of Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar.
Governor Gavin Newsom says that they project ICU numbers to continue rising and believe stay-at-home restrictions will come in less than two weeks in the Bay Area. Some are flat out mad.
"It just seems really stupid! In the old days you use to get thrown in a room with chicken pox you'd get over it, right? But I guess you can get this again," says Lesa Malanche of Albany.
The governor says the state is and will continue to work at helping businesses.
"We also provided this hundred million dollar Main Street tax credit. I will encourage folks to take advantage of this for one reason one reason alone, it's 100 million dollars in just in the last 48 hours," says Newsom.
That's good news for businesses like an Albany nail salon we came across where the owner tells us that like so many others, she is two months behind on her rent.
Currently Bay Area counties have 25.4% of their ICU capacity remaining. If that number drops to 15%, which it is expected to do in less than two weeks, than the stay-at-home restrictions would go into place.
