Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Kindness: Bay Area monetary, GoFundMe donations bring meals for health care workers, jobs for Burlingame restaurant employees

By
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- What started out as a way to show appreciation to hospital workers putting their lives on the line is turning into a lifesaver for others who lost their jobs as restaurant dining rooms had to close.

It's lunchtime, and 35 meals are on their way from Limón Rotisserie restaurant to the frontline health team at Mills Peninsula Medical Center.

"Quarter chicken, our famous rotisserie chicken, with white jasmine rice, salad and sautéed green beans," said owner Fran Perez.

Thirty five meals, three times a day supported by a GoFundMe campaign started by Burlingame resident Jeff DeMartini.

"We started seeing donations up and down the Peninsula, the East Bay," said astounded Burlingame resident Jeff DeMartini. "A doctor from UCSF who lives in San Francisco donated," he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus Kindness: Bay Area business offers free car service to front line health care workers

Close to $65,000 has poured in that is also helping to support local restaurants who had to lay off staff. The campaign created a circle of support, part morale booster and part economic stimulator.

"In the beginning, we had to lay off 85 percent of our staff, but little by little, we've been able to bring back... now we're back up to 65, 70 percent of our staff," said Limón owner Perez.

John Kevranian, president of the Broadway Burlingame Business Improvement District, says it reflects the spirit of a closely knit community.

"They're saving lives. It's a wonderful partnership with the restaurants and with the hospital to do this joint effort," he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: Livermore restaurant serving up free meals to first responders, front-line workers

Dozens of restaurants are participating. The idea is catching on in other cities across the country. And what started as a one-month project is getting extended.

"As long as people keep donating, we'll keep doing it," said DeMartini.

There are two places to support the campaign: Meals for Mills and this GoFundMe site.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyburlingamecoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirusrestaurantcommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Coronavirus: No social distancing as warm weather brings people to Santa Cruz
Coronavirus testing: SF prepares for new site in Mission District
High school seniors may have to do freshman year of college from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
Coronavirus testing: SF prepares for new site in Mission District
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus: No social distancing as warm weather brings people to Santa Cruz
High school seniors may have to do freshman year of college from home
'Very likely' SF's shelter order will be extended amid COVID-19, mayor says
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
Show More
WATCH TOMORROW: Sing-along of Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News