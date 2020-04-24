Coronavirus Kindness: Bay Area business offers free car service to front line health care workers

Like so many others, YourMechanic found a special way to say thank you to the thousands of people working to keep our communities safe and cared for.
This ABC7 News Project Thanks story comes from the Bay Area-based company, keeping up reliable transportation for front line workers at a time when they're needed most.
On Thursday, YourMechanic completed an oil change, a change of wiper blades, and a quick buff. This list of "to-do's" was done in Steven Levitte's driveway.
"My cars were actually both due for oil changes back in March," Levitte said. "And of course, by the time I got around to scheduling them, my local mechanic was closed until further notice."
"It was an easy one today," mechanic, Robert Mostipak told ABC7 News. "There's not too many jobs out there right now that are big, and it's unfortunate, but you know it'll come back around."
Mostipak has been a mechanic with YourMechanic for about seven years. In the last few weeks, his work has been free for front line healthcare workers like Levitte.
"Everything's a challenge now. I mean, everyone's handling it differently. I've got a few people who are right there with me, wanting to look over my shoulder while I'm working on their car," Mostipak explained. "And other people who are standing at their window, looking out the window."
But this no cost service, paired with a new, no-contact business approach was launched recently by YourMechanic.com.
"In this case, I didn't have to touch anything, or come into contact with anything," Levitte said. "It protects me, it protects the mechanic, and I think that that's really important."
"Our view is, if we can help them get to work, the world will be a safer and better place," company president and CEO, Anthony Rodio said. "And we can all hopefully return to normal sooner."
Rodio's Mountain View-based business launched in 2012, and has expanded across the U.S.
"Most people get everything delivered to them now. They want to get their food delivered, their groceries delivered. I can get my dog groomed in my driveway," he said. "I should be able to get my car repaired in my driveway too."
The pandemic has put YourMechanic in a position to help medical professionals with important car maintenance, without interrupting the workday.
"I rely on my car. My car has to work. It can't break down. I can't have a flat tire, or something like that," Levitte said. "I have to be there. My patients depend on me."
Levitte is a pediatrics resident at a local hospital. He works 80-hour weeks, and sometimes 14-days in a row.
"If they don't get to where they're going, we're not going to be able to get to where we're going," Mostipak told ABC7 News. "And everyone's got to work together for it."
"They need to get to work to help keep people safe. The way you get to work is drive your car. No one wants to take public transportation or ridesharing services these days," Rodio added. "So we thought the most important thing we can do for them, for what we do, is offer free service for healthcare workers."
No car shop waiting room, no need to pull out his wallet. This is just one way YourMechanic is echoing the community's gratitude for Levitte and others on the front line.
"It's really humbling to see people who, even in really difficult times, are able to really step back and recognize the sacrifice that a lot of healthcare providers are putting in," Levitte said. "In order to do their jobs."
A show of gratitude all the way around.
For a list of services offered by YourMechanic, click here.
