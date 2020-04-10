Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: Livermore restaurant serving up free meals to first responders, front-line workers

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Restaurants and small businesses have had to face many challenges because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Americano, a restaurant in Livermore, had to change the way they do business by offering take-out and deliveries, but a few things that haven't changed is the size of their staff and its appreciation for their community.

"We live as a family, we work as a family and we share as a family," said Vesna Kahriman, owner of Americano "There is a dozen of us working here. We have employees that have been here with us for years and we are still together and we are not letting anyone go," she said.

RELATED: Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

Vesna Kahriman and her family credits the "beautiful town of Livermore" and the Tri-Valley for their support during this time of uncertainty.

"Without their support, we wouldn't be able to continue," said Kahriman. "With their support we are trying to continue and to support whichever way we can."



Before the COVID-19 outbreak, many first responders would frequently visited the restaurant.

On Thursday, the Kahriman family and their employees want to reciprocate the favor to local first responders and healthcare workers who are risking their lives.

RELATED: Coronavirus supplies: Bay Area distilleries switch gears to produce much-needed hand sanitizer

"If we can bring them food from the place that they like and it to bring them. Bring them something to feel better," said Kahriman. "Let them know that they are not alone in this. Then, I feel like we did something," she said.

Americano has delivered food to the Pleasanton and Livermore police departments.

Fire departments in the surrounding communities have stopped by to pick-up a "special" prepared meal.

"We made all kinds of sandwiches with our specialty sauces. We made lasagna with a salad and some cookies," said Kahriman.

The Kahriman's gratitude for people who are fighting against the coronavirus continues to grow. They plan to prepare meals for healthcare workers at a local emergency center.

"These people are all on the frontlines and I think that we can all do a little bit to make their lives easier right now," said Khariman. "They are not able to be with their families but to be out there for our families so we can all chip in something."

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylivermoremeal deliveryhappinesscommunity strongcoronavirusfree foodspirit of givingfoodrestaurantcommunitydonationscommunity journalistbuilding a better bay areafood magiccoronavirus californiacoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiclivermorecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19bay areabuzzworthyitalian foodrestaurantsfeel goodvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Costco giving priority access to first responders
Coronavirus: Distilleries turn from whiskey to hand sanitizer
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Neighbors bring flags, flowers to SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News