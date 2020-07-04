4th of July 2020: LA County beaches to close over holiday weekend, officials say

The County Board of Supervisors decided to close beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points from Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6.
Due to rising #COVID19 cases all @CountyofLA beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th. We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend.— Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) June 29, 2020
"Due to rising #COVID19 cases all @CountyofLA beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th," county Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted.
RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
"We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend."
The decision comes as California sees a surge in coronavirus cases, believed to be linked to the reopening of businesses and recreational activities in recent weeks. A number of counties across California, including Los Angeles, are on a state monitoring list as cases surge.
RELATED: LA County hospital beds may not meet demand as coronavirus cases surge, officials say
The decision was disclosed by the Lost Hills station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is responsible for patrolling beaches in the Malibu area.
The sheriff's station said violating the closure amounts to trespassing, punishable by fines up to $1,000.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions