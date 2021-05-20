building a better bay area

Reopening California: Here are the changes coming to Bay Area public transit

By Kate Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's iconic cable cars aren't the only thing being adjusted as the pandemic wanes and people return to work, school and enjoying life.

This is the first week the SFMTA brought back the historic streetcars on Market Street and the Embarcadero.

All Muni Metro subway stations are open now too, with Wi-Fi.

RELATED: SF plans to resume cable car services soon, starting with Powell station

BART says service will basically be back to normal by the end of August, with more frequent trains and service until midnight.

In September, all month long, you can ride for half price with a Clipper Card.

Beginning in July, the San Francisco Bay Ferry will discount prices.

More boats are being added to the schedule, and weekend service will resume.

RELATED: BART reports highest ridership since start of pandemic, will add more trips

Caltrain is asking the public to weigh in, over the next week, on plans to postpone fare increases and extend the monthly pass discount.

And through the end of the month, Samtrans is running an online survey to get feedback on schedule and service changes. It's called Reimagine Samtrans.



