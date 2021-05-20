Reopening California: Here are the changes coming to Bay Area public transit

This is the first week the SFMTA brought back the historic streetcars on Market Street and the Embarcadero.
All Muni Metro subway stations are open now too, with Wi-Fi.
RELATED: SF plans to resume cable car services soon, starting with Powell station
BART says service will basically be back to normal by the end of August, with more frequent trains and service until midnight.
In September, all month long, you can ride for half price with a Clipper Card.
Beginning in July, the San Francisco Bay Ferry will discount prices.
More boats are being added to the schedule, and weekend service will resume.
RELATED: BART reports highest ridership since start of pandemic, will add more trips
Caltrain is asking the public to weigh in, over the next week, on plans to postpone fare increases and extend the monthly pass discount.
And through the end of the month, Samtrans is running an online survey to get feedback on schedule and service changes. It's called Reimagine Samtrans.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic