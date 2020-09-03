Cardboard wedding party? Mountain View couple gets crafty recreating big day during pandemic

Anne and Brian Emery decided to elope when their planned wedding didn't happen, but they still found a way to include some very important people, even if they couldn't be there in person.
RELATED: Photographer does free photoshoots for brides-to-be amid COVID-19
So, as part of their idea to recreate the the original plans, they got crafty with cardboard cutouts.
With help from a groomsman, they had individual photos of their wedding party made, and brought them to their planned wedding venue in the Santa Cruz Mountain last weekend.
The cutouts were used to stage photographs at the alter, with the newly weds behind them.
The photos of the wedding party were actually so small, they were fastened to a baguette to get them to stay in place.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic