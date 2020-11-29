Police cracking down on underground bars, illegal parties in New York, Los Angeles amid COVID-19

By CNN, Stephanie Elam
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, it's hard to imagine anyone wanting to crowd into a jam-packed bar, but police say it's happening in secret.

From a fight club called "The Rumble in the Bronx" to a warehouse shooting in Los Angeles.

"These activities were illegal and sometimes deadly before COVID-19,' said New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

Coast to coast, secret parties busted by cops like an alleged illegal bottle club with 120 people inside last weekend in New York City.

Deputies also shut down a swinger's club in New York City with 80 people inside.

RELATED: Another Marin County high school shuts down in-person learning after off-campus parties

"The best and most pragmatic method for deputy sheriffs to save lives is to maximize enforcement at these types of dangerous gatherings," Fucito said.

In Los Angeles, two warehouse parties in recent months led to two different shootings, exposing a reality that even in a pandemic people are determined to party.

Los Angeles police say many of the warehouses are falsely booked as video shoots.

"And then the fact that they're in industrial areas, you know, oftentimes they don't get the same kind of attention that you would get in a residential area," said Los Angeles Police Capt. Stacy Spell.

When asked what would LAPD tell these warehouse owners, Spell had this to say:

RELATED: 15 Texas relatives sick with COVID-19 after party 'feel guilty'

"We ask them to ask more questions, to be more selective and to try to better identify what the purpose of that is going to be."

The extent of the problem here is unknown, but on the same night of a warehouse shooting two weeks ago, there were social media posts from this gathering in Downtown Los Angeles.

The parties are often organized online with no location given until hours before the event.

LAPD says in an era of police reform the department must think hard about sending an armed officer to a gathering where no additional crimes are reported.

"And so in those instances where a response would be more geared towards public health issues, or we could direct, you know, unarmed response through, we have partners in the fire department," Capt. Spell said. "There are other entities that could better respond to those kinds of things."

A curfew in Los Angeles County may have had an impact.

RELATED: Marin Catholic High School closes after large party, 'countless' reports of student sleepovers

In California, raves were held outside in San Bernardino County, where the local health department says it approves and monitors them.

But in the cold weather of New York, "The sheriff's office will be concentrating on large-scale gatherings," Fucito said.

VIDEO: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Governments around the country are looking at ways to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. One way is to institute a shelter-in-place-order. But what does that mean and how does it work? We broke it down for you.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklos angelesbarnypdlapdcoronavirusparty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: United begins shipping vaccines, source says
Bay Area to tighten COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations rise
Fauci: Expect similar COVID restrictions for Christmas
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
SF, San Mateo Co. move into most restrictive purple tier
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Show More
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win over Trump
Christmas in the Park is a drive-thru experience this season
In Japan, more people died by suicide in Oct. than from COVID in 2020
More TOP STORIES News