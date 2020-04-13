Learn from Home: Beginner's guide to becoming a visual effects artist

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Azero Alcala is a San Francisco-based visual artist with an impressive resume, but he didn't get there overnight.In this installment of ABC7's "Learn From Home" series, Alcala shares his top five tips to help people get their creative career started.Alcala says that the most impactful phase in an artist's life takes place at the beginning of their creative journey."This unique phase is the part where an artist begins to lay the foundations of both inspiration and structure, which will carry on for the years ahead," Alcala said.However, the beginning of an artist's career can also be confusing and overwhelming at times, filled with questions like "How do I start?" or "Where do I learn?"Watch the video above for Alcala's five tips for jumpstarting your journey and making the most of it.