Learn From Home

Learn from Home: Beginner's guide to becoming a visual effects artist

By Donavon Brutus & Jason Beal
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Azero Alcala is a San Francisco-based visual artist with an impressive resume, but he didn't get there overnight.

In this installment of ABC7's "Learn From Home" series, Alcala shares his top five tips to help people get their creative career started.

Learn from Home: 3 easy steps to learn how to juggle

Alcala says that the most impactful phase in an artist's life takes place at the beginning of their creative journey.

"This unique phase is the part where an artist begins to lay the foundations of both inspiration and structure, which will carry on for the years ahead," Alcala said.

However, the beginning of an artist's career can also be confusing and overwhelming at times, filled with questions like "How do I start?" or "Where do I learn?"

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

Watch the video above for Alcala's five tips for jumpstarting your journey and making the most of it.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscocareer adviceartcoronavirus californiashelter in placelearn from homecareers
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEARN FROM HOME
Learn from Home: Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Here are tips for making homemade pizza with the family
'Super Science with Drew': Make your own weather station
Follow these helpful posture tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News