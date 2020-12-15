'Ready for this to end': Santa Clara Co. prepares for 1st delivery of COVID-19 vaccine supply

In Santa Clara County, the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday and will be allocated to staff members at long-term care facilities.
RELATED: Santa Clara Co. announces new COVID-19 vaccine allotment; here's who's 1st in line
The initial supply, which totals 17,550 doses, will also be distributed to hospital systems countywide by end of the week. Of the allotment, Stanford Health Care says it expects to receive 3,900 doses, and plans to begin vaccinating its workforce on Saturday.
"Many, many hours of planning to make sure we have the right people in place, the right product in place, the right sequencing with all the ethics in place," said Lisa Schilling, vice president of quality, safety and clinical effectiveness for Stanford Health Care. "People who are at the frontline of care and service, and they're not just doctors and nurses, they're environmental service workers, they're unit assistance, anybody who's providing direct care in the higher acuity environment."
VIDEO: SJ hospital reaches full capacity as COVID-19 cases surge
One of the first people in the area that'll likely get the vaccine is clinical nurse, Victoria Burian, who works in the COVID-19 ICU at Stanford.
"Being a healthcare worker and seeing it firsthand, COVID is real and it's like nothing I've ever seen before," said Burian. "If the science says that the vaccine is safe, sign me up, I'm ready for it, and I'm ready for this to end a lot of suffering for many people."
County officials say they also expect to receive approximately 39,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week. More will be allocated in the coming weeks and months.
RELATED: Santa Clara Co. debuts self-swab COVID-19 testing in East San Jose
"We are hoping that these vaccines will eventually spell the end of this pandemic," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID-19 testing officer. "Let's all stay safe however, and be patient, while we wait our turn to receive the vaccine.
Although it'll be months before the vaccine is available to the masses, the community will ultimately decide what's best for them.
Schilling added, "We're trying to encourage people, give them transparent information about the vaccines and why we think it's a valuable thing to do, but it's one more decision that people need to make for themselves."
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic