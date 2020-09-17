Coronavirus case rate in Sonoma County unparalleled in the Bay Area

The county has a transmission rate of about 11% per 100,000 people.
That's roughly 3% worse than anywhere else in the Bay Area.
Sonoma County remains in the purple or "widespread" tier of the state's reopening plan right now. This means that nearly all businesses can not operate indoors or have to do so severely limited.
See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
A widespread county constitutes more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents or higher than 8% positivity rate, which Sonoma County falls within. To reach the next tier, red or "substantial," the county would have to fall below that to four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, or 5-8% positivity.
We talked to gym owner Adam Kovacs, whose patience is running out. He was recently able to reopen one of his gyms in Marin County and he says he may decide to do the same in Sonoma County in spite of the rules.
"I will risk it... 100% risk it," Kovacs said. "None of it works for me because it is all politics."
Sonoma County officials say they hope to reach the red tier by the end of September.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic