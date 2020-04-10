7 On Your Side

Coronavirus: Scammers seek to steal stimulus payments and identities

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With each passing day comes more and more reports of coronavirus scams. One of the most common is thieves trying to get your stimulus check -- or use it to steal your identity.

Millions of Americans are eager to get their stimulus checks -- and scammers know that too. They're using that anxiety to trick you but you can outsmart them. Don't fall for it.

Beware of emails promising to get your stimulus check quicker. There's no way to get your check faster. These are phishing emails. If you click a link, the bad guys may install malware into your computer and use that to steal all the personal information you have on it. You may also get a text or email claiming you must verify personal information in order to get your check. Or that you must pay a fee to the IRS before you can get your check. None of that is true. The IRS will never ask you to verify information. The checks go out automatically, and there are no fees to get your money.

"More people are likely to lose money to a scam when they are socially or physically isolated from others. they're actively engaging online and financially vulnerable. So this is truly the trifecta for scams," said Lori Wilson of the Better Business Bureau.

The bottom line is, you will get your check automatically. No fees, no verification required. And if you receive any messages saying otherwise, don't fall for it.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirus californiaconsumer watchcoronavirusstimulus fundsscams7 on your sidescamfraudconsumerconsumer concernsidentity theft
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News