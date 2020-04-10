Coronavirus: Scammers seek to steal stimulus payments and identities

Millions of Americans are eager to get their stimulus checks -- and scammers know that too. They're using that anxiety to trick you but you can outsmart them. Don't fall for it.
Beware of emails promising to get your stimulus check quicker. There's no way to get your check faster. These are phishing emails. If you click a link, the bad guys may install malware into your computer and use that to steal all the personal information you have on it. You may also get a text or email claiming you must verify personal information in order to get your check. Or that you must pay a fee to the IRS before you can get your check. None of that is true. The IRS will never ask you to verify information. The checks go out automatically, and there are no fees to get your money.
"More people are likely to lose money to a scam when they are socially or physically isolated from others. they're actively engaging online and financially vulnerable. So this is truly the trifecta for scams," said Lori Wilson of the Better Business Bureau.
The bottom line is, you will get your check automatically. No fees, no verification required. And if you receive any messages saying otherwise, don't fall for it.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19