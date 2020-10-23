Health experts express concern over public mistrust in COVID-19 vaccines

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee usually meets in near obscurity. But today, experts from around the country joined in on a live stream of the hearing.
RELATED: Bill Gates says he hopes people will be willing to get COVID-19 vaccine 'early on'
During the live hearing, researchers and health experts across the United States weighed in, warning the FDA against politicizing the process. The FDA assured them the agency would enforce a minimum efficacy standard before considering any vaccine for emergency clearance, and would also require strict follow-up testing.
"Now these are what we consider to be minimum criteria," said the FDA's Doran Fink, M.D.
But concerns poured in over the emergence release of other COIVD-related drugs that were later reversed, and over the perception that the agency is under intense political pressure from the White House to approve a vaccine quickly.
VIDEO: Gov. Newsom explains why you probably won't get a COVID-19 vaccine this year
"It was really fantastic to hear the really honest, down to earth discussion that if we don't restore public confidence in this, then all these people have told us they're not going to take this vaccine," said Sarah Christopherson of the National Women's Health Network.
Stanford researcher Robert Kaplan argued the evidence of mistrust is already building. He pointed to the affirmative response by a third of people in a recent Stanford/YouGov poll.
"A statement that said it's definitely or probably true that harmful vaccine effects are not being disclosed to the public," explained Kaplan.
RELATED: Several Bay Area doctors named to California's new COVID-19 vaccine committee
The committee has the responsibility of pouring over data submitted by companies, then delaying, or sending a release request along for FDA approval. Stanford infectious disease expert Yvonne Maldonado, M.D. says the advisory committee includes experts in the field, but they may not have the final word.
"The key word here is "advisory." So the government doesn't have to take any of these advisory recommendations officially," she explains.
And with the pressures for a vaccine perhaps only rivaled by demands for transparency, an obscure FDA committee is now likely to find itself working in a very bright spotlight.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic