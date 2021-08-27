COVID-19 vaccine

San Francisco group has encouraged approximately 1500 people to get vaccinated

By Melanie Woodrow
SF group has encouraged about 1500 people to get vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of people in San Francisco have helped get 1,500 people vaccinated. ABC7 News Reporter Melanie Woodrow spoke with the woman at the helm of their efforts.

Felisia Thibodeaux understands COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

"I almost gave myself a heart attack that first day, when I first got a headache, I was like 'see something's happening,'" said Thibodeaux.

After coming around herself, Thibodeux has now made it her mission to encourage others.

She says it's a team effort at the Southwest Community Corporation at I.T. Bookman Community Center.

"Even when I'm out talking to someone, someone else is answering the phone, we have a foot team that is out in community," said Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux estimates they've encouraged approximately 1500 people to get vaccinated.

"You can't beat COVID single handedly by yourself, so for every one person we get vaccinated it has taken five and six people to outreach the information, to schedule their appointments to talk to them to overcome their fears about the vaccine," she said.

An anonymous donor who learned of Thibodeaux's efforts during the pandemic gave her money to buy a van, which she uses to deliver food to elderly residents, and on occasion, provide transportation to those who need it so they can vaccinated.

"I'm a negotiator, I went to five different places," said Thibodeaux.

"I was able to get two vehicles for the price of one by talking about what we were doing," she continued.

Program Manager Michael Perkins sometimes drives the van.

"At first I didn't realize I was doing that much of a difference, but then once the seniors started coming out and talking with me I realized how big of a difference I was making," said Perkins.

You might call Thibodeaux the vaccine queen, who laughed at the suggestion.

But no matter how you refer to her, Thibodeaux who is in remission for lupus, says she'll keep on keeping on.

"I've got work to do."


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

