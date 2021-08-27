COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19: Employers offer incentives, increase health care costs to sway employees to get vaccinated

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19: Employers charge higher premiums for unvaccinated employees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From vaccine mandates to incentives, employers are doing what they can to encourage employees to get vaccinated.

Delta Airlines announced a $200 dollar per month premium for unvaccinated employees to cover steep COVID costs like hospitalizations.

The new policy was likely driven by insurers no long offering waivers for COVID-19 treatments as companies did early in the pandemic.

RELATED: Delta surge is 'clearly plateauing' in the Bay Area, UCSF doctors say

"All the money that goes into healthcare is not going into their business, so it is absolutely a concern for these companies and adding on an extra several billion dollars to care for unvaccinated employees is just really not tenable," said Elizabeth Mitchell, Purchaser Business Group on Health CEO.

Purchaser Business Group on Health is a nonprofit coalition that represents private employers and public entities navigating purchasing health care.

Mitchell says more than 13 of the group's members, including Disney, have announced vaccine mandates.

With the cost of hospitalizations for unvaccinated COVID treatments at more than $2 billion in June and July alone, Mitchell says she expects more employers will follow in Delta's footsteps.

"These companies are self-insured so they are paying these bills," said Mitchell. "They know that not being vaccinated and incurring unnecessary hospitalization costs is also hitting their bottom line and that comes out of wages and job growth and American families."

VIDEO: Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay $200 monthly charge
EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 vaccination rates in the U.S. hit a new six-week high as hospitals in several states are struggling.



According to Mitchell $200 per month doesn't come close to the full cost of an average hospitalization for an unvaccinated COVID patient, which she estimates is more than $50,000.

"It is however an important signal that you will bear more of the cost if you choose not to become vaccinated," said Mitchell.

Especially for employers or employees who may have been holding out until full FDA approval.

RELATED: CDC study shows COVID vaccine less protective against delta but still reduces risk by two-thirds

In a memo to employees, Delta's CEO referenced that wait-and-see approach, writing, "the time for you to get vaccinated is now."

It's a new strategy aimed at incentivizing workers who may still be reluctant.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7 News

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesdelta variantmoneydisneycovid 19 vaccinehealth caredeltacovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News