Cotopaxi reopens SF store as CEO apologizes for slamming city on repeated break-ins

Just three weeks after shutting down its San Francisco Hayes Valley store due to repeated break-ins, Cotopaxi reopened to the public on Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just three weeks after posting a viral message on LinkedIn slamming San Francisco as a "city of chaos" following a year of repeated break-ins, outdoor apparel store Cotopaxi reopened to the public on Thursday.

"It is unfortunate that we need to get this far before we get attention. And hopefully this is a lesson learned for everyone," said Cotopaxi CEO, Davis Smith.

In a new LinkedIn post, the Utah-based company's owner, Davis Smith, apologized for the uproar his initial message caused.

Smith says while he didn't intend for it to cause controversy, it did catch the attention of local leaders.

He says he's since had productive meetings with Supervisor Dean Preston and the San Francisco Police Department.

"They've agreed to come into Hayes Street and have more of a presence there, which I think everyone is excited about," Smith said.

And that increased police presence is already getting noticed by other businesses in the area too. They tell ABC7 News, it's giving them more peace of mind.

"We were definitely worried. So far, so good. So hopefully, fingers crossed, that it's going to continue," said Cezar Kusik, who owns the nearby Gambit Lounge.

In his LinkedIn post from Thursday, Smith says he wants his team at Cotopaxi to be a part of the solution to some of the problems plaguing not just Hayes Valley, but all of San Francisco.

"So we've made a significant financial commitment to the Tipping Point - a local nonprofit that we actually have been using in the past," he said.

Because he hopes this time, Cotopaxi is staying open for good.

"We really, obviously, hope that this is lasting. That we can have a lasting change, but we need to do a better job as a city, as police, as neighbors and everyone to kind of get together and figure out solutions," said Smith.

