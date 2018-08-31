Counselors supporting students at San Francisco's Balboa High School after gun fired on campus

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco police say three students have been taken into custody after a report of a gun on campus at Balboa High School. Police say that one person has sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident and a firearm has been recovered. Here's a look at the scene from SKY7. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Teachers at Balboa High School held class discussions Friday about the gun that was fired on campus Thursday and the two-hour-long lockdown that followed.

RELATED: 3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus

Extra counselors were also on hand for students who needed to talk.

A gun went off in a classroom around 11 a.m. Thursday. No one was hit. Police recovered the gun but the student who brought it to school ran away. Sources say his mother later turned him in to police.

Video shows students on lockdown inside Balboa High School in SF
EMBED More News Videos

Video taken from inside of a classroom shows Balboa High School students on lockdown after there was a report of a gun on the San Francisco campus.



We talked to students and parents as they headed in to Balboa High Friday morning. We found the parents were more nervous than the kids.

"I feel super nervous. I was thinking about not bringing my daughter to school but she insisted to come," said Hilda Ruiz after dropping off her freshman.

One parent we talked to thinks the schools should install metal detectors.

RELATED: Get help with improving our schools

Ruiz would like to see the parents get more involved. "We need to get access to their backpacks and check them. And give them a lot of love. That's what our students need today -- our love, our time," said Ruiz.

Sophomore Nia Anderson was ready for things to get back to normal today after being on lockdown for two hours in her classroom.

"At least I hopefully get to see my friends today," she said.

Police haven't provided any updates on the investigation.

VIDEO: Student led off campus after report of gun at SF's Balboa High
EMBED More News Videos

Police say three students have been detained following reports of a gun on campus at San Francisco's Balboa High School. Here's a look at SKY7 showing one student escorted by police.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolpoliceSFPDschool shootingmass shootinginvestigationsinvestigationstudent safetystudentsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus
Get help with improving our schools
Top Stories
LIVE: Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
Drivers ticketed for not yielding to 'chicken' in Sunnyvale
Sen. John McCain lies in state at U.S. Capitol
5 killer whales put on spectacular display in Monterey Bay
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Videos of scuffle on Muni train sparks outrage on social media
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
Show More
Alabama deems 8 gym class games 'inappropriate'
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Two dozen arrested after monthslong investigation into MS-13 gang in Fresno County
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
More News