Teachers at Balboa High School held class discussions Friday about the gun that was fired on campus Thursday and the two-hour-long lockdown that followed.Extra counselors were also on hand for students who needed to talk.A gun went off in a classroom around 11 a.m. Thursday. No one was hit. Police recovered the gun but the student who brought it to school ran away. Sources say his mother later turned him in to police.We talked to students and parents as they headed in to Balboa High Friday morning. We found the parents were more nervous than the kids."I feel super nervous. I was thinking about not bringing my daughter to school but she insisted to come," said Hilda Ruiz after dropping off her freshman.One parent we talked to thinks the schools should install metal detectors.Ruiz would like to see the parents get more involved. "We need to get access to their backpacks and check them. And give them a lot of love. That's what our students need today -- our love, our time," said Ruiz.Sophomore Nia Anderson was ready for things to get back to normal today after being on lockdown for two hours in her classroom."At least I hopefully get to see my friends today," she said.Police haven't provided any updates on the investigation.