Court records released in 'Rideshare Rapist' case

Thirty-seven-year-old Orlando Vilchez Lazo appears in court in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Chilling details have been released in the case of a man police call the "Rideshare Rapist."

Orlando Vilchez Lazo, an undocumented immigrant from Peru, is accused of posing as a rideshare driver and picking up four women from nightclubs and bars in San Francisco, then raping them.
Court records released state that in two cases, the women were picked up outside Temple Nightclub on Howard Street.

Most of the victims were threatened with a knife.

One woman described what happened as she dozed off during her ride: "He began to threaten her and held a knife to her neck. She realized that the wetness on her hands was her own blood and that she had been trying to fend off the knife with her hands."

Lazo is due back in court today.

