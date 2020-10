California gun sales up 500% amid COVID-19 pandemic fears, study finds

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It appears a lot more people are buying guns during the coronavirus pandemic . A new report by the researchers at the UC Davis School of Medicine says gun sales have surged up to 500% during the crisis.The report found an estimated 110,000 in the state who have bought a firearm because of the pandemic, with almost half, or 47,000, who are first-time gun owners.Researchers wanted to know the impact of COVID-19 on firearm purchases, including: why are people buying guns? And how are they storing them?The found that about 110,000 Californians acquired firearms because of the pandemic and nearly half are new gun owners.So why did they get one?Many say they are worried about becoming victims of violence.55,000 gun owners say they have at least one firearm loaded, not locked up and secured as recommended by safety experts.