Coronavirus

Stanford doctor says US has probably peaked in Delta variant COVID surge

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Doctor says US has probably peaked in Delta variant COVID surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is good news coming in on the COVID-19 front. A new CDC forecast model put together at UMass Amherst predicts that COVID hospitalizations will drop by nearly half in the next two weeks. COVID death and case numbers are also likely to drop and a Stanford doctor says that the latest U.S. surge has likely hit its peak.

RELATED: California has lowest COVID-19 case rate in US

"It's clear that the United States has probably peaked in its latest surge connected to the Delta variant and some states will see steeper declines than others and some counties within states will do the same," says Stanford's Dr. Jorge Salinas.

The CDC data predicts that cases and deaths are likely to decline over the next four weeks. Information that also predicts U.S. hospitalizations will drop nearly 50% from 8,500 a day to 4,600 in just two weeks.

"I'm an optimistic person but I take the data with a grain of salt," says UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, who continued by referring to the current numbers. "So the reality isn't there right now, but it's something to look forward to."

California's COVID transmission numbers are currently some of the best in the country. Many that we spoke with in San Francisco say they are well aware of that and feel comfortable here.

VIDEO: 'Vaccines: What's New, What's Next' Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton and Dr. Anthony Fauci
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter reports on Dr. Fauci's appearance during the COVID-19 town hall



"In California yes, San Francisco yes, outside of the state... I don't know, I don't," says Bay Area resident David Velez.

"A lot of places require proof of vaccination, especially in San Francisco," said Taylor Liu.
But many, both on San Francisco's Embarcadero and online, are cautiously optimistic and still taking COVID precautions.

"When I walk around, I don't wear a mask, but when I go inside and am dealing with people I wear a mask," says Nicholas Evans.

"I think that numbers may go down for some time and I think it's quite likely that they will go up again," says Dr. Salinas.

Dr. Chin-Hong says that these predictions could very well be accurate if we don't see another variant like the Delta and if authorizations are granted for kids to get the vaccine.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universityvaccinesstanford universitydelta variantcdccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 varianthospitalspandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News