More than 1,000 San Franciscans get COVID-19 test in post-thanksgiving campaign

Think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Thanksgiving? Public health experts say, you should to wait to get a test.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UCSF and the Latino Task Force held post-holiday COVID-19 testing in four of the most affected neighborhoods in San Francisco.Mario Demira was one of more than 500 people tested at the Excelsior drive-thru novel coronavirus test site."I try to get tested as regularly as possible, like once a week if I can," said Demira.Three miles away in the Mission District, another 500 others were also tested."This is the best thing in the world right now for them to do this for this community right now," said Rudy Castaneda as he waited outside of the Mission test site.Castaneda says he had a small thanksgiving gathering, "I don't think I contracted it or anything because I'm around my family members but there is always that chance."The 4 COVID-19 test sites were in the Mission, Excelsior, Tenderloin and the Bayview."We are in the most impacted neighborhoods and some of the most marginalized neighborhoods where testing is not as high. We selected these four based on the census track and data," said Jon Jacobo with the Latino Task Force.Behind these sites are UCSF researchers and the Latino Task force hoping to get some answers."I think one of the things is to identify cases and wanting to bring testing to the community most affected and then we are trying to understand what is driving the increase cases," said Dr. Carina Marquez, UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist.At one point in the Excelsior's, there were over 30 cars in line. A successful turnout the Latino Task force is attributing to volunteers who went door-to-door for four days.For excelsior's resident, Tatiana Hernandez volunteering is personal."I have experienced a lot of family members who passed away from corona," said Hernandez.Hernandez hopes the data collected prevents others from going through the pain she's going throughUCSF and the Latino Task force is hoping to have data this week.