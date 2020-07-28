'Contact tracing 101:' Dominican University offers course on COVID-19 investigating

It's a way for students to earn credits and help the county bolster its vital COVID-19 tracking teams.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces $52M investment to help Central California amid COVID-19 surge
"The students are really aware of the situation with the pandemic," said Professor Deborah Meshel.
Meshel is a Public Health Professor at Dominican University in San Rafael. She's gearing up to teach a course like no other.
"It's a win-win situation, the county is in need of contact tracers, since we're the hot spot," said Meshel.
Contact Tracing 101 isn't the official title for the new online course but it might as well be.
Twenty spots are open to all students interested in training to be a coronavirus tracker, contacting patients to establish chains of exposure and infection.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
Marin County Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Lisa Santora says Marin is in dire need of more coronavirus contact tracers.
The new course gives students class credit, and on the job training interning with the health department.
"Having this workflow opportunity with the university will help us better prepare if we see an increase in cases which we're expecting to moving forward," said Santora.
Enrollment hasn't started yet but already there's lots of interest in the tracer course, and there could even be a waiting list.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Here's what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area
Rekina Daniels is a senior at Dominican, she's already received her training through another online course. She's now volunteering as a tracer in Marin County.
"The more tracers the better... If this spreads, which it will, we'll be able to get ahead of it and play catch up," Daniels said.
Rekina never thought there would be a college course on virus investigators but it's a new world. The course begins August 27.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic