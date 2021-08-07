Coronavirus

People who've had COVID, twice as likely to get reinfected than those who get vaccinated, CDC says

Residents infected with COVID in 2020 experienced a reinfection between May and June of 2021, same time Delta variant intensified.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC: People who had COVID twice as likely to get reinfected

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the argument that some have used to not get vaccinated. "I've had COVID - therefore I don't need to get the vaccine."

Turns out that's not entirely true. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study reporting that individuals who've had COVID are twice as likely to get reinfected.

RELATED: COVID testing demand 'overwhelming' San Francisco community test sites

Luz Pena: "Is it dependent on the level of virus they were infected with?"

Dr. Timothy Henrich: "It seems to be and we don't know exactly how protected or how long the protection from natural infection will last," said Henrich UCSF Professor of Medicine in Residence.

Dr. Henrich has been studying the long term impacts of COVID-19 and says the immune response from natural infection is not as high.

RELATED: California to require health care workers to be vaccinated by Sept. 30 under new order

"Both antibody responses and cellular immune responses or for example T-cells that recognize SARS-CoV-2 infection can persist for months. Eight to 12 months after natural infection and most likely after vaccination. What we don't fully understand is how protected those immune responses are longer term overtime," said Dr. Henrich.

In the CDC study, residents who were infected with COVID in 2020 experienced a reinfection between May and June of 2021. That's the same time the Delta variant intensified across the country.

RELATED: Moderna vaccine remains 93% effective against symptomatic COVID at 6 months, company says

"Hopefully this will push a number of people who've been holding out thinking they don't need a vaccine to go ahead and get vaccinated and get that protection," said Deepak Srivastava, President of Gladstone Institutes

The Delta variant accounts for more than 83 percent of virus across the U.S.

RELATED: Pandemic exhaustion causing some nurses to leave emergency departments as 4th COVID surge approaches

Dr. Deepak Srivastava agrees with the CDC data but says reinfections among unvaccinated individuals could be higher than anticipated.

"I think that is very likely because we know the Delta variant is so much more infectious," said Dr. Srivastava.

The latest data shows the mRNA vaccines continue to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalization.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesantibodycdccoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News