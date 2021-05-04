7 On Your Side

Would you trust your rent-a-car company to give you a COVID-19 test? Man gets stranded in Central America

By and Renee Koury
EMBED <>More Videos

Would you trust your rent-a-car company to give you a COVID-19 test?

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As COVID-19 cases decline, Americans are beginning to travel again. But if you're going overseas, remember you cannot fly back home without a negative COVID-19 test within three days of your flight. A Bay Area man thought he had it all set up. Instead, he got stranded in a foreign country.

When you travel abroad, you might want to figure out where you're going to get your COVID-19 test. It may be tricky depending what country you're in. A San Jose man booked his test ahead of time, and he used an unusual medical provider: his rent-a-car company. Here's how that worked out.

Oscar Aguirre of San Jose planned every detail of his trip to see family in El Salvador. "It sounded easy enough, it sounded great enough... sometimes when it's too good to be true it might not be."

"I still have, like, aunts and uncles that live down there and a lot of cousins, so," he explained of his trip.

RELATED: Here's when Hawaii plans to drop COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated travelers

Aguirre knew he'd have to take a COVID-19 test within three days of his flight back home. So he took up an offer to get tested by an unusual provider: Alamo Rent-A-Car.

"I booked my rental vehicle through Alamo and they offered me the service of doing a COVID test, which I thought would be convenient. Upon returning the vehicle, they'd give me the COVID test right there and I'd be on my way," Aguirre explained.

It certainly was convenient - and right there at the airport. What could go wrong?

"Everything that can go wrong was going wrong," he said.

Here's what happened. After a week with family, Aguirre's aunts, uncles and cousins drove him two-and-a-half hours to the airport.

Aguirre returned the rental car to Alamo - and asked for that COVID-19 test.

"And she's like, 'Oh my god I forgot to schedule it and the guy's not here,'" he recalled.

There was no technician, no rapid test. And Aguirre's flight was leaving in three hours-

"She told me that they would have to drive me back to San Salvador," Aguirre said.

So Aguirre and an Alamo driver jumped in a car and raced 60 miles to a test site in the capital.

RELATED: Why your rental car may be more expensive than your hotel and flight combined

"He said, 'Buckle up'... he's just swerving through the vehicles, like cutting people off and doing what he can. Obviously his job is to get me there. It's chaos. And over there they don't have as much regulations on the traffic... people are cutting you off, or running a red light or yeah," he said. "I felt like I was in a movie."

"Now I'm figuring out, OK, my life is at risk, because we're doing about 100 miles up to the capitol, you know, over a COVID test," he continued.

Aguirre got a negative result, then raced back to the airport, where his family was still waiting to say goodbye.

"And I was like, 'OK, I gotta go.' And they were like, 'Safe travels.' And we didn't even get a chance to cry like we usually cry, right," said Aguirre.

He ran to the gate, COVID-19 test in hand. And then...

"The gates have been closed and it's too late," Aguirre recounted.

He watched as the plane took off without him.

"I got no Wi-Fi, got no internet. I'm basically stranded," he said.

Aguirre had to wait two days for the next flight home. He says Alamo didn't help with a new booking or hotel.

His family ended up driving all the way back to get him.

7 On Your Side asked Alamo what went wrong. The company apologized and refunded Aguirre $130 for that COVID-19 test. It also paid his extra airfare and offered a future rental for free.

Aguirre missed two days of work but did get more time with family.

"That's when we got to cry and like kind of say our goodbyes," he said.

Under new federal rules, you must have a negative COVID-19 result in order to board a plane back to the United States -- even if you are fully vaccinated.

Review the federal rules for international air travel here.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveldowntown san josetravelcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic7 on your sidecoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemicconsumercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testingair travelconsumer watchu.s. & worldconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces possible discipline by State Bar
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Fire destroys home of man convicted of defrauding 80 homeowners
Ticket reseller blames COVID for delay on $1,600 BottleRock passes
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News