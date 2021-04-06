Coronavirus California

Thinking of traveling soon? Expert shares tips on how to navigate pandemic travel

By and Andrew Morris
Thinking of traveling? Expert shares tips on what to do first

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's no surprise that after more than a year since the first coronavirusshelter-in-place orders, many Americans are far past ready to begin traveling again.

Thanks to a record low 7-day positivity rate in California since the pandemic started, currently at 1.6%, and new CDC guidance with vaccinations becoming more widespread, the TSA says it saw more than 1.54 million passengers go through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Easter Sunday.

That travel figure is a drastic difference from Easter 2019 when just 122,029 passengers dared board an airplane. But many leading health experts say there is still a dangerous battle being waged.

Andrew Normsky, Ph.D., an epidemiologist and associate professor at UC Irvine, spoke with ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz on the daily 3 p.m. program, "Getting Answers", about the race between vaccines and COVID-19 variants.

Click the video to watch their full interview, and be sure to watch "Getting Answers" every weekday at 3 p.m. on ABC7.

More TOP STORIES News