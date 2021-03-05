Look inside Stanford's study on COVID-19 'long-haulers'

Rick St. John is trying to help doctors at Stanford crack an on-going mystery of COVID-19, why some patients are still experiencing symptoms months after being infected. The group is known as long-haulers.
RELATED: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID-19 symptoms, like brain fog, breathing problems
"Instead of being a nice smooth slope towards recovery, I'd start to feel better then I'd get worse, then I'd feel better then I'd feel worse," says St. John.
Especially frustrating for an avid skier and runner, who found himself out of breath, with recurring bouts of fatigue.
"We were surprised at how many patients continue to have symptoms many months after their diagnosis," says Dr. Aruna Subramanian, MD, of Stanford Medicine.
VIDEO: Post COVID-19 brain-related symptoms may be common, UCSF study indicates
For months, Dr. Subramanian and a growing team at Stanford have been studying roughly 100 long-haul patients, putting them through a dizzying battery of tests, including cognition, strength, and endurance as well as neurological immune response.
The study is known as IRIS is casting a wide net for a reason. While the majority of the patients were never hospitalized, Dr. Subramanian says they're reporting ongoing feelings like fatigue, memory loss or brain fog - often affecting their daily lives.
"We are finding that their memory and attention span, their recall ability, all of that is really down," she says.
Along with neurological testing, the group has also focused on possible immune system disruptions. And they're investigating drugs like steroids that might help.
RELATED: Could COVID-19 variants alter vaccine effectiveness? Doctor Patel weighs in
While answers haven't come yet, Dr. Subramanian says the syndrome now has the full attention of the National Institutes of Health, which is expected to ramp up funding for nationwide studies.
For many patients like Rick, a breakthrough can't come soon enough.
"I'm kind of at the point where I'm out of good ideas you know," he says.
See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full trend tracker in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic