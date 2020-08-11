Injured hikers chased by cow and calf airlifted to safety in Solano County, CHP says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two elderly hikers are recovering after a confrontation with a cow and her calf left them stranded at a park in Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crews hoisted the hikers 75-feet into a helicopter at Lynch Canyon Regional Park in Fairfield on Sunday.

The CHP says rescue crews had to intervene after the couple fell and got hurt.

Apparently, they were being chased by the cows who viewed the couple as a threat.

"H-32 arrived overhead and located the couple on a trail with the cow and a calf standing feet away," said CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations in Facebook post.

"H-32 hovered down to the scene and was able to move the cow by sounding the helicopters siren."

The couple was transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries, said the CHP.
