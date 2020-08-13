LIVE: CPUC to hold hearing with PG&E on Public Safety Power Shutoffs

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold a remote public briefing with PG&E leaders on utility readiness for 2020 public safety power shutoffs.
Last fire season, more than a million people lost service during PG&E blackouts.
In July, the CPUC voted to require wireless providers to have 72-hours of backup power. During the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County last fall, hundreds of cell towers lost power, making it impossible for people to use their phones for emergencies. The commission is also asking them to do a better job of working with emergency responders. CAL FIRE said the Kincade Fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned by PG&E.
