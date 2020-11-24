Pets & Animals

Video shows Utah's highway overpass for coyotes, bears, mountain lions; California version to break ground in 2021

By ABC7 News Staff
PARK CITY, Utah (KGO) -- There are ongoing plans to build a massive Highway 101 overpass just for wildlife crossing in Southern California in 2021.

Hoping to fend off the extinction of mountain lions and other species that require room to roam, transportation officials and conservationists will build a mostly privately funded wildlife crossing over a major Southern California highway.

It will give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures a safe route to open space and better access to food and potential mates.

And if this video released from Utah's equivalent "Critter Bridge" on Sunday is any indication, we're going to be in for a real unique natural treat.

All sorts of animals have been seen taking advantage of the car-free overpass over the past couple of years.

Surveillance video from the highway has captured bobcats, coyotes, deer, mountain lions, moose and even bears all using the structure.

Construction officials hope to break ground on the California bridge next year.

The span along U.S. 101 will only be the second animal overpass in a state where tunnels are more common.

Engineers say it will be the first of its kind near a major metropolis and the largest in the world, stretching 200 feet above ten lanes of busy highway and a feeder road just 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
