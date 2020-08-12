New touch-free crosswalk signals installed at San Jose intersections amid pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6341373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to other ways people can effectively combat COVID-19. Doctors say physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Touch-free crosswalk signals have been installed at several intersections in San Jose.ABC7 was at South Bascom Avenue and Renova Drive Wednesday afternoon where a tech operator was busy replacing them.The new devices give people the option of waving their hand to trigger the walk signal instead of pressing a button.This means fewer germs are spread through touch.Santa Clara County chose 25 of the busiest expressway intersections to have them installed.