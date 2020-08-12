Society

New touch-free crosswalk signals installed at San Jose intersections amid pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Touch-free crosswalk signals have been installed at several intersections in San Jose.

ABC7 was at South Bascom Avenue and Renova Drive Wednesday afternoon where a tech operator was busy replacing them.

The new devices give people the option of waving their hand to trigger the walk signal instead of pressing a button.

This means fewer germs are spread through touch.

Santa Clara County chose 25 of the busiest expressway intersections to have them installed.

It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to other ways people can effectively combat COVID-19. Doctors say physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.




More TOP STORIES News