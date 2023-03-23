2 Cruise self-driving cars ram into storm damage in SF neighborhood, company confirms

A couple of Cruise driverless cars got caught in the middle of a closed-off intersection in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood Tuesday night.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A couple of driverless cars got caught in the middle of a closed-off intersection in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood Tuesday night.

Two Cruise self-driving cars could be seen driving through yellow "caution" tape and on top of downed power lines just off of Leavenworth and Clay Streets.

One resident on Twitter described the vehicles as being "tangled up like flies in sticky traps."

The ride service company responded with a statement saying, "Given the damage caused by last night's storms, some of our cars briefly entered areas with downed trees or power lines. Some were able to proceed autonomously, but where needed, we immediately dispatched teams to remove the vehicles."

The total number of Cruise cars impacted by the storms was not disclosed.

