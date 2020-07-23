CSU students required to take ethnic studies, social justice class beginning in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Students at California State University campuses will soon be required to take an ethnic studies and social justice course in order to graduate, thanks to a vote Wednesday by the CSU Board of Trustees.
The class requirement will be part of students' general education requirements and be implemented beginning in the 2023/2024 school year.
RELATED: Californians to decide in November whether to reinstate affirmative action; here are both sides of the argument
The university system said this is the first change to GE requirements in four decades.
According to the CSU, the courses will "address historical, current and emerging ethnic studies and social justice issues."
San Francisco State University created the College of Ethnic Studies in 1969, the first such department in the nation.
RELATED: Actor Danny Glover supporting SFSU students protesting cuts to ethnic studies
"This action, by the CSU and for the CSU, lifts ethnic studies to a place of prominence in our curriculum, connects it with the voices and perspectives of other historically oppressed groups, and advances the field by applying the lens of social justice," CSU Chancellor Timothy White said in a statement Wednesday.
California legislators are close to passing a more narrow plan, that wouldn't include social justice classes. If that passes, it would overrule the CSU's plan.
RELATED: Cal State closure: CSU campuses closed to students, online instruction to continue through fall semester
"It will empower our students to meet this moment in our nation's history, giving them the knowledge, broad perspectives and skills needed to solve society's most pressing problems. And it will further strengthen the value of a CSU degree," White said.
More than 481,000 students were enrolled in the CSU in the fall of 2019.
There are 23 campuses across California.
The change to graduation requirements in the university system comes as the U.S. grapples with civil unrest and police brutality, including the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.
CSU students required to take ethnic studies, social justice class beginning in 2023
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News