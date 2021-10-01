coronavirus testing

What is it? New purple walk-up COVID-19 testing kiosk comes to Novato

A new COVID-19 pop-up testing site in the North Bay is grabbing people's attention and highlighting the need for testing.
By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

New purple walk-up COVID-19 testing kiosk comes to Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a new COVID-19 pop-up testing site is grabbing people's attention. The automated walk-up kiosk just opened in the middle of Novato, highlighting the need for COVID-19 testing.

At first, it's hard to tell what it is. A purple metal something on Novato's busy Seventh Street.

"It looks like a penalty box in hockey," said Ben Primer.

RELATED: Santa Rosa family questions 'confusing' COVID-19 test site results

Primer from Curative, Inc. jokes that his free COVID-19 testing kiosk has received lots of stares and many thank you's.

"It's a quick process, at most ten minutes," said Primer.

The walk-up kiosk is semi-automated and totally contactless.

"It's a simple process, a self administered nose swab, you don't need an appointment," Primer added.

RELATED: ABC7 team tries out at-home COVID-19 antigen tests

A clinician was talking Kate Carson and her eight-year-old son Oliver through the process.

"Oh my gosh, so easy, really fast and easy," said Kate Carson.
"We needed one today, my wife wasn't feeling well, she might have a breakthrough, we've both been vaccinated," said Eric Alexander.

RELATED: COVID testing demand 'overwhelming' San Francisco community test sites

The testing kiosk opened two days ago, the goal was 50 tests per day and they have now doubled that. This highlights the need for more testing sites in Marin County.

"While our vaccination rates are higher than most counties, we still very much need COVID-19 testing. We still need to identify where active infections are occurring in the community," said Marin County spokesperson Laine Hendricks.

VIDEO: Bay Area counties expanding COVID testing after reporting 'overwhelming demand'
EMBED More News Videos

As the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the Bay Area - so is the demand for COVID testing.



The kiosk is a partnership with Marin County. ore pop-up sites are planned for other parts of the Bay Area.

To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing in Marin County, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnovatodelta variantcoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
A new, California-made at-home COVID test is on the way
How to celebrate Halloween safely, according to a doctor
What you need to know about at-home COVID tests
North Bay family questions 'confusing' COVID-19 test site results
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News