What is it? New purple walk-up COVID-19 testing kiosk comes to Novato

At first, it's hard to tell what it is. A purple metal something on Novato's busy Seventh Street.
"It looks like a penalty box in hockey," said Ben Primer.
Primer from Curative, Inc. jokes that his free COVID-19 testing kiosk has received lots of stares and many thank you's.
"It's a quick process, at most ten minutes," said Primer.
The walk-up kiosk is semi-automated and totally contactless.
"It's a simple process, a self administered nose swab, you don't need an appointment," Primer added.
A clinician was talking Kate Carson and her eight-year-old son Oliver through the process.
"Oh my gosh, so easy, really fast and easy," said Kate Carson.
"We needed one today, my wife wasn't feeling well, she might have a breakthrough, we've both been vaccinated," said Eric Alexander.
The testing kiosk opened two days ago, the goal was 50 tests per day and they have now doubled that. This highlights the need for more testing sites in Marin County.
"While our vaccination rates are higher than most counties, we still very much need COVID-19 testing. We still need to identify where active infections are occurring in the community," said Marin County spokesperson Laine Hendricks.
The kiosk is a partnership with Marin County. ore pop-up sites are planned for other parts of the Bay Area.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing in Marin County, click here.