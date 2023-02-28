Gas line fire at Daly City home forces evacuations, officials say

Fire officials on scene tell ABC7 News they believe it may have been caused by an electrical valve blowing, which then sparked a gas leak.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A gas line fire in Daly City forced people to evacuate their homes overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The fire was on Gellert Avenue, near the intersection of King Drive just blocks from Westborough Middle School.

Neighbors evacuated in the middle of the night, and evacuations could last for several hours.

As of 5 a.m. the fire is still actively burning in front of a home. Fire officials on scene tell ABC7 News they believe it may have been caused by an electrical valve blowing, which then sparked a gas leak.

They say the incident was serious enough to evacuate at least half a dozen neighbors in surrounding homes.

All other neighbors have been asked to shelter in place.

"We're working side by side with PG &E," Battalion Chief Jeff Huntze said. "They're going to do a dig out to secure the gas, and we're just basically letting that gas burn out because we don't want to put that out because then we've got a bigger problem so we've evacuated several houses behind me and we're just going to hold our first alarm assignment to this incident."

Huntze added that further down the block a neighbor also reported the cover to their electrical box being blown out, although it's not clear if these two incidents are related.

Fire officials plan to be on scene for several hours, working to protect PG &E crews while they work to secure the system. They say it's something that could take a while.

