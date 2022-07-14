Arts & Entertainment

Tyra Banks returns as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro

EMBED <>More Videos

Tyra Banks returns as host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribiero

BURBANK, Calif. -- Tyra Banks is back as host and executive producer of "Dancing with the Stars" for her third consecutive season. Joining her as co-host is former "DWTS" champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

Expert judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough also resume their seats on the ballroom floor.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," said Ribeiro.

"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!" said Banks.

After 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancing with the stars
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Romance scam making its way to cryptocurrency investments, warns feds
Controversy at pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic in Berkeley
Search for solutions after bunker with weapons found near SJ school
EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Highland Park shooting survivor speaks out
4 East Bay schools broken into, vandalized over weekend
Show More
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,200 acres
Forward progress stopped in grass fire Benicia, firefighters say
The stark disparity of inflation in the Bay Area
OC family hoping for cure for 7-year-old's rare brain cancer
Burglary suspects lead CHP on car chase from Novato to Oakland
More TOP STORIES News