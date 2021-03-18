Man shot by Danville officer has died, officials say

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man shot by a Danville officer last Thursday has died, the Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.

Officials say Officer Andrew Hall fired at 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson when he advanced toward him with a knife.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Investigation underway after officer shoots man with knife in Danville

"The Office of the Sheriff recognizes the impact an event like this can have on the community and is committed to full transparency of all the facts," officials said in a statement.

"Sheriff's investigators continue to work with the District Attorney's Office on investigating this incident pursuant to the countywide law enforcement involved fatal incident protocol."

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. You can also email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Officer Hall has been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in this situation. This is the second person Hall has fatally shot while on duty.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has learned that the same Danville police officer who shot a man this week, shot and killed a man while on duty in 2018.



The first incident happened in November 2018, when Hall shot and killed 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda of Newark, who police say led officers on a pursuit, and steered his vehicle toward an officer.

Witnesses at the time disputed that claim from police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
danvilledeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingsheriffman shotman killedpoliceinvestigationroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm to bring wintry showers to Bay Area
3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
CHS: Could too much pot make you sick?
Solano Co. 1st in Bay Area to expand vaccine eligibility to 50+
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
Final goodbye of historic aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea in 1983
Show More
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Residents optimistic as San Mateo Co. moves to CA's orange tier
6 vs. 500: Discrepancies in Bay Area, LA vaccine appointments
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
Here's what it takes to create virtual docuseries amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News