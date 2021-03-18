Man shot by Danville officer has died, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10415775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has learned that the same Danville police officer who shot a man this week, shot and killed a man while on duty in 2018.

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man shot by a Danville officer last Thursday has died, the Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.Officials say Officer Andrew Hall fired at 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson when he advanced toward him with a knife."The Office of the Sheriff recognizes the impact an event like this can have on the community and is committed to full transparency of all the facts," officials said in a statement."Sheriff's investigators continue to work with the District Attorney's Office on investigating this incident pursuant to the countywide law enforcement involved fatal incident protocol."Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. You can also email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.Officer Hall has been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in this situation. This is the second person Hall has fatally shot while on duty.The first incident happened in November 2018, when Hall shot and killed 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda of Newark, who police say led officers on a pursuit, and steered his vehicle toward an officer.Witnesses at the time disputed that claim from police.