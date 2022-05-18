Raiders Davante Adams' cousin killed in East Palo Alto shooting, agent confirms

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. -- The man killed in an East Palo Alto shooting Tuesday night has been identified as the cousin of Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, according to NFL player's agent.On Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., officers with the East Palo Alto Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street.Responding officers located as shooting victim, Ralph Fields Jr., at the park.Police said the Fields succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.Two additional shooting victims transported themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse and were then transported to the hospital.A fourth shooting victim was identified but did not request treatment, police said.Investigators said it appears the shooting was a targeted attack and was not a random act.