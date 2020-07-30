Oakland day care sees 2 year waiting list vanish as families move out of state amid COVID-19

The Chatham School is used to having a full house, so full the family-owned day care center in the Oakland hills had a two-year waiting list for infant care.
But that was before COVID-19. Now, there is no list.
RELATED: Here's which CA counties can reopen schools and salons amid COVID-19 pandemic
Owner Maureen Vasquez say nine of her former clients, families with young children, have moved away in recent weeks, mostly out of state, which is back home for many.
"Colorado, Texas, Oregon," said Vasquez. "A lot of parents may not have a full-time job anymore. Or they are needing to search for a job, so by moving home to their home, their hometowns, they have their families able to help."
VIDEO: What to know about face masks for kids
Like most day care centers in the Bay Area, Chatham closed for two months when the pandemic first hit. It reopened with a small number of students, mostly those of essential workers, but the numbers are slowing rising.
There are many new safety protocols and much of the care has moved outside,in small groups or pods.
RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
"Everything is being sanitized daily," said Michael Vasquez, Maureen's son. "Kids are social distancing. We have a lot of procedures in place to make sure that's happening, to make parents feel safe that they can come back."
That loss of families, from this daycare center, may only be temporary because according to local realtors, there are many families moving into Oakland, especially from San Francisco.
At the Chatham School, they say they're ready to welcome those new families, safely.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic