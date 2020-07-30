building a better bay area

Oakland day care sees 2 year waiting list vanish as families move out of state amid COVID-19

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- While the debate rages on about reopening schools, day care centers in the Bay Area have been quietly reopening, but in some cases, they're finding their regular clientele isn't coming back.

The Chatham School is used to having a full house, so full the family-owned day care center in the Oakland hills had a two-year waiting list for infant care.

But that was before COVID-19. Now, there is no list.

RELATED: Here's which CA counties can reopen schools and salons amid COVID-19 pandemic

Owner Maureen Vasquez say nine of her former clients, families with young children, have moved away in recent weeks, mostly out of state, which is back home for many.

"Colorado, Texas, Oregon," said Vasquez. "A lot of parents may not have a full-time job anymore. Or they are needing to search for a job, so by moving home to their home, their hometowns, they have their families able to help."

VIDEO: What to know about face masks for kids
EMBED More News Videos

Experts recommend parents have conversations with their children about wearing masks to help make sure kids keep them on in public.



Like most day care centers in the Bay Area, Chatham closed for two months when the pandemic first hit. It reopened with a small number of students, mostly those of essential workers, but the numbers are slowing rising.

There are many new safety protocols and much of the care has moved outside,in small groups or pods.

RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

"Everything is being sanitized daily," said Michael Vasquez, Maureen's son. "Kids are social distancing. We have a lot of procedures in place to make sure that's happening, to make parents feel safe that they can come back."

That loss of families, from this daycare center, may only be temporary because according to local realtors, there are many families moving into Oakland, especially from San Francisco.

At the Chatham School, they say they're ready to welcome those new families, safely.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandchildrenbuilding a better bay areacoronavirusdaycarereopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen in the fall
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
'A Kids Play About Racism' to stream online for free this weekend
SF turned ghost town? Here's how empty the city really is
Local researcher explains systemic racism's role in current housing crisis
WATCH THURSDAY: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disinfecting may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
SF turned ghost town? Here's how empty the city really is
Local researcher explains systemic racism's role in current housing crisis
Newsom unveils new task force to tackle EDD backlog
Name change underway at Sir Francis Drake High School in Marin Co., district says
'A Kids Play About Racism' to stream online for free this weekend
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized in NYC
Sending federal agents to Oakland would 'only cause more civil unrest,' mayor says
Officials ID 10-year-old boy killed after colliding with delivery truck in Lafayette
We're all making a mask-wearing mistake, according to gov's office
Coronavirus updates: US COVID-19 death toll passes 150K
More TOP STORIES News