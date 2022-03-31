daylight saving time

Sleep expert Dr. Kin Yuen explains negative effects of daylight saving time on body

By and Kayla Quintero
EMBED <>More Videos

Sleep expert explains effects of daylight saving time on body

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During the spring, we spring forward, while in the fall, we fall back. However, more and more doctors are saying that daylight saving time (DST) should be brought to an end because it is outdated and wreaks havoc on our bodies.

UCSF Sleep Medicine Specialist and American Academy of Sleep Medicine Spokesperson, Dr. Kin Yuen, provides insight as to why our bodies suffer from DST and offers tips on how to cope with the change in time.

RELATED: Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent, end 'falling back' forever

She explains that not only are our internal biological clocks resistant to the time shift but also that the amount of sunlight we are used to experiencing plays a role in our struggle with daylight saving time.

According to Yuen, adjusting one's sleep schedule should be a gradual process. Rather than doing so over the course of one night, she recommends that you go to sleep and wake up 15 to 20 minutes earlier at a time.

Yuen also suggests getting up and going outside to help train the body to renormalize parts of our day, such as when we eat or sleep.

She adds that while some consequences of DST include an increase in car accidents and medical errors, both middle and high school students are among those being negatively affected the most "because their clocks are actually longer than, much longer than, the biological day," says Yuen.

She warns that this, along with other factors like high levels of exposure to blue spectrum light, can place teens at a higher risk of having trouble sleeping.

You can watch the full interview with Yuen in the video player above.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocaliforniamedicalu.s. & worlddaylight saving timesleep
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time is here
How daylight saving time could affect your health
The debate over daylight saving time continues
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after boy shot in San Jose
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CA lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters
SFO airport post office to close for good Thursday
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Amy Schneider visiting White House on Transgender Day of Visibility
Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's phones
Show More
Lawmaker calls for audit after CA 'loses' billions of gallons of water
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
Biden taps oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
San Jose mayor volunteers on Cesar Chavez Day
Parts of Bay Area could hit 90 degrees next week
More TOP STORIES News