Kings' De'Aaron Fox fractures finger, doubtful for Game 5 against Warriors, sources tell ESPN

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox could miss game 5 of the NBA Playoffs after he reportedly fractured the very tip of his left index finger, sources tell ESPN.

The injury happened during Sunday's game 4 between the Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

Reports say there is still hope Fox will play game 5, but would need to play with a protective covering on the finger, according to a tweet by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fox has followed up a breakout season with a stellar postseason, averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his playoff debut, ESPN reports. He scored 38 points in nearly 40 minutes in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Warriors.

The Warriors and the Kings are tied in the series at 2-2.

Game 5 will be at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento at 7 p.m.

