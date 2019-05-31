Police release dramatic video of deadly shooting to ABC7 News I-Team

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The ABC7 News I-Team has obtained new video of a deadly law enforcement shooting in the East Bay.Video taken on November 12, 2014 by a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter shows a car surrounded by two law enforcement vehicles. Three officers are standing nearby with guns drawn. The car backs up, hitting one vehicle, then starts to move forward when several shots are fired. The car stops moving. 26-year-old Jose Ramiro Avalos was later pronounced dead.ABC7 News was on the scene shortly after this happened. Deputies say they had been chasing a stolen car. The driver traveled through Concord, into the parking garage area of the Sun Valley Mall, then jumped out and ran across Interstate 680 into the Willows Shopping Center, where he tried to carjack several vehicles. He succeeded in getting into one car, then was confronted by Concord police officers near the REI Store. Witnesses, who were locked down in several stores, say they heard about six gunshots.