I-Team

Police release dramatic video of deadly shooting to ABC7 News I-Team

By and Kate Eby, Khaled Sayed
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The ABC7 News I-Team has obtained new video of a deadly law enforcement shooting in the East Bay.

Video taken on November 12, 2014 by a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter shows a car surrounded by two law enforcement vehicles. Three officers are standing nearby with guns drawn. The car backs up, hitting one vehicle, then starts to move forward when several shots are fired. The car stops moving. 26-year-old Jose Ramiro Avalos was later pronounced dead.

ABC7 News was on the scene shortly after this happened. Deputies say they had been chasing a stolen car. The driver traveled through Concord, into the parking garage area of the Sun Valley Mall, then jumped out and ran across Interstate 680 into the Willows Shopping Center, where he tried to carjack several vehicles. He succeeded in getting into one car, then was confronted by Concord police officers near the REI Store. Witnesses, who were locked down in several stores, say they heard about six gunshots.

Take a look at more stories and videos by the ABC7 News I-Team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordconcordpolice chasepolice involved shootingpolice shootinghelicoptercontra costa countycari teampolice officerpolicecarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Adachi Leak Investigation: SFPD cited I-Team reports, did not tell judge target was journalist
I-TEAM: Jail commander says she lost job over BBQ grill, sexual harassment complaint
Journalist has victory in court over SF police in Adachi death investigation
EXCLUSIVE: Teacher let go after Pinole bully attack tells his side of the story
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News