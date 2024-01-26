49ers' Deebo Samuel off injury report, will play Sunday's game vs. Lions, ESPN reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kyle Shanahan said San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is off the injury report and will play Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs the Lions, ESPN reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice because of a left shoulder injury suffered in last week's win against the Green Bay Packers, Samuel was a limited participant in Thursday's session.

