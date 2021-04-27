pet adoption

'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home

EMBED <>More Videos

So-called 'demon dog' gets adopted after viral ad

Two-year-old Prancer, a chihuahua, has been referred to as a "13lb rage machine" and a "Chucky doll in a dog's body," but that hasn't stopped him from finding a forever home.

Prancer's foster mom, Tyfanee Fortuna, wrote a hilarious post in hopes of attracting enough attention to find him a home, and it worked!

While descriptions like the above might have put some people off, it didn't bother Ariel Davis.

Fortuna's adoption ad, which has been shared on Facebook nearly 80,000 times, also called Prancer "a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child."

But Davis said the ad actually touched her.

"I read through it and (it) just really touched me. A lot of what Prancer was going through reminded me a lot of a dog that I had three or four years ago," Davis said.

Davis lives in Connecticut and drove to New Jersey to Second Chance Pet Adoption to meet Prancer.

She recalled the meeting feeling like a first date, with Prancer perking up. She ended up taking him home that same day.

"I think he's a lot calmer now that he's in a single dog situation," Davis said, adding that though her new furry friend can be a little protective, he's nowhere close to the "demonic chihuahua hellscape" described in the viral post.

"I understand and appreciate the article that started all of this, but he's just not that bad. He's a real sweetheart," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogscute animalsadoptionu.s. & worldpet adoption
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
East Bay SPCA hosts interactive dog exhibit, adoption event
SF dog rescue resumes in-person adoptions after 19 months
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
Cesar Millan talks about new show 'Better Human Better Dog'
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News